Canterbury DHB CEO Update - Monday 15 May 2017

In today’s CEO Update, chief executive David Meates congratulates all involved with the development of the South Island’s secure system for sharing key patient information between clinicians across primary, secondary and community health. It won the Public Sector Category at the Hi-Tech Awards last Friday.
We share the Staff Wellbeing Research Report; meet the 21 recipients of Pegasus Health’s scholarships; enjoy poems by Canterbury nurses; be inspired by the generosity of mums donating breastmilk to our milkbank and learn how one ward is making it easy to do the right thing first time, every time.
Read the CEO Update on our website: http://www.cdhb.health.nz/About-CDHB/staff-resources/Pages/cdhb-ceo-update.aspx
