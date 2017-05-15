Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Canterbury DHB CEO Update - Monday 15 May 2017

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 17:38

In today’s CEO Update, chief executive David Meates congratulates all involved with the development of the South Island’s secure system for sharing key patient information between clinicians across primary, secondary and community health. It won the Public Sector Category at the Hi-Tech Awards last Friday.

We share the Staff Wellbeing Research Report; meet the 21 recipients of Pegasus Health’s scholarships; enjoy poems by Canterbury nurses; be inspired by the generosity of mums donating breastmilk to our milkbank and learn how one ward is making it easy to do the right thing first time, every time.

Read the CEO Update on our website: http://www.cdhb.health.nz/About-CDHB/staff-resources/Pages/cdhb-ceo-update.aspx 

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.

Latest Business News

RSS

Most Popular Today

RSS

Personal Finance guides from guide2.co.nz

The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.

Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.

Connect with Voxy

Voxy on Google Plus     Join Voxy on Google+.

 

Credit Card Comparison TablesCompare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.