BDO NZ celebrates global milestone of ten thousand users on Xero

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 09:43

Leading accounting and advisory firm BDO New Zealand is now Xero’s biggest partner in the world after signing up its 10,000th user on to Xero.

BDO is considered one of the leading advisory firms globally and was an early adopter of Xero, having helped BDO clients reduce costs, save time on running their businesses and get paid faster.

Advisory Partner and National Advisory Leader at BDO, Adam Davy says all team members played a key role in helping BDO New Zealand reach this milestone and consider the software to be an important part of their strategy to remain in a leading advisory position.

"Xero allows the advisers at BDO to work smarter, not harder, thanks to all the tools available to them.

The beauty of Xero is that it truly allows both our clients and us to work more efficiently. Xero allows BDO to act as business partners to our clients. It frees up our time to concentrate on the activities that add real value for New Zealand businesses, enabling them to activate their business and determine the best growth strategy.

In turn, our clients get more timely access to relevant business information and data, rather than previously having to wait weeks until month end. Businesses are on the pulse of how they are performing and can make informed decisions based on up-to-date information to hand," says Davy.

Craig Hudson, Country Manager for Xero New Zealand congratulates BDO and says the milestone is a testament to the dedication of everyone at BDO.

"BDO has achieved a phenomenal milestone and at Xero we know the right adviser can be the difference between a small business just surviving or thriving. It’s great to work with an organisation like BDO that shares our commitment to innovation and high growth, and supports New Zealand business. We congratulate the more than 850 team members across all 15 offices for reaching this and thank them for their investment into the partnership with us."