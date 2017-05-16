Grant Thornton NZ grows its Christchurch presence

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 10:15

Grant Thornton New Zealand, which employs more than 250 people across its offices in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, has made a number of key appointments to its Christchurch team.

"We are expanding our Christchurch office to meet the demand for our services in this growing city and the Canterbury region," says Grant Thornton New Zealand National Managing Partner, Tim Downes.

"Peter Sherwin, a former Chair of Grant Thornton for 10 years, re-located to Christchurch last year to lead the team as Managing Partner, and we have appointed new members to our senior team. Christchurch is in an exciting phase of growth," says Downes.

"We are seeing the Christchurch business community flourishing as the rebuild period continues. A number of top New Zealand organisations are expanding their presence in the city and local businesses are thriving," says Peter Sherwin, Christchurch Managing Partner.

"We have appointed three new partners and a new associate in Christchurch to strengthen our offering and refresh the team with new skills and energy.

"Paige Cuthbert joined as a Privately Held Business Partner in April, bringing with her more than 30 years’ experience advising South Island-based businesses.

"Don MacKenzie joined the Christchurch office as Partner, Tax in February and has more than 20 years’ experience as a chartered accountant in New Zealand and internationally.

"And this month, Matt Hannah joined the Christchurch office as Partner, Privately Held Business. He has more than 10 years’ experience working with privately held businesses. To further strengthen the Privately Held Business division, Helen Fortune has also joined as an Associate, and brings more than 20 years of experience with her.

"These new appointments are all positive additions and strengthen our growing practice in Christchurch. It is an exciting time for our team, both in the national firm and on the ground in Christchurch," says Sherwin.

