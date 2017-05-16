New look for GrabOne

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 09:45

GrabOne, one of New Zealand’s most popular deals sites, has a rebranded look, fresh website and a new mobile app.

Since its conception seven years ago, GrabOne has seen a complete change in New Zealand’s eCommerce landscape, and the way Kiwis shop online. As a result of this GrabOne has undergone an extensive dive into its rich user data, and undertaken a detailed consumer research project with Nielsen to better understand the way consumers shop online.

Sarah Wood, General Manager of GrabOne, says the new brand comes with a change to the website, making it more intuitive and enjoyable for the user.

"These changes are designed to reflect the shift in eCommerce habits, and repositions GrabOne from a value brand, to a valued brand. The range of experiences, products and services offered on the platform will always be of great value to the customer."

The rebrand has been developed in-house at NZME and testing took place alongside the Nielsen research. The solution illustrated how GrabOne can provide people more opportunities to ‘Grab Life’, by offering quality products and services at a discounted rate.

The new technology is the first major redevelopment of the GrabOne platform in two years. Wood says that the process has been consumer driven.

"We’ve redesigned the look and functionality of GrabOne from the data and feedback we received from consumers combined with wider eCommerce trends to ensure a great experience."

The redesigned website and new app has clearer categories and easier navigation, a win for both customers browsing and brands who work with GrabOne to bring their offerings to the fore.

GrabOne is looking to the future with ‘personalisation’ being a major part of the site and app. Users will be able to see deals based on their click and purchase history, allowing for a unique user experience.

Visit the website at www.grabone.co.nz, and download the apps for iOS and Android.