Electricity Authority and Jade Software partnership agreement

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 10:35

Jade Software is pleased to announce their appointment as the ongoing supplier for Registry Manager services, as recently tendered by the Electricity Authority (the Authority). Commencing on 1 May, 2017, the seven-year agreement has a contractual value of approximately $4.5 million over the period.

The Authority is an independent Crown entity and is the electricity market regulator. The Authority promotes a competitive, reliable and efficient electricity industry for the long-term benefit of consumers and New Zealand.

The Registry, originally developed and currently managed by Jade, is a web-based application that holds the identification numbers of every domestic and commercial electricity connection point in New Zealand. Its job is to facilitate real-time consumer switching, support negotiations between traders, provide electricity industry statistics, and be a secure conduit for the transfer of data between industry participants (retailers, distributors, and metering equipment providers).

To ensure the Registry continues to be flexible and scalable in catering for the rapidly changing electricity market, the Authority issued an open tender for Registry Manager services.

Electricity Authority Chief Executive Carl Hansen says, "the Authority wanted to ensure the Registry was effectively and efficiently managed and the services and systems provided by the Registry Manager help meet the Authority’s statutory objectives.

"Jade’s ability to execute in a timely and cost-effective manner, as well as delivering value for money, made them an excellent partner of choice. We have confidence that the Registry platform developed by Jade and managed by their expert team on an ongoing basis, will remain resilient."

Critical to the successful delivery of the Registry Manager service is Jade’s ability to maintain a deep understanding of the electricity industry and its participants, and translate this into a highly reliable, robust and secure service.

Ana Sever, Jade’s Director of Sales said, "We’ve provided Registry Manager services since we developed the platform in 1998. Over that time, our team of experts have successfully managed multiple transitions, each time using the latest technologies to deliver capabilities that better support the ever-changing requirements of industry participants.

It is reassuring that the Authority maintain their trust in Jade as their Registry Manager, and we are excited to continue delivering these crucial services. Together, we will ensure that consumers of electricity in New Zealand get the fairest deal possible, and the Authority realise their goal of enhancing the operation of the entire electricity industry."