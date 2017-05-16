Retail trading figures for Hastings show increase on last year

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 10:47

The latest Retail Trade statistics from Statistics New Zealand have been released for Hawke’s Bay indicating improved retail sales during the first quarter of 2017.

Hastings has enjoyed a record 8.2% increase over the same period in 2016. This carries on the upward trend of Hastings leading retail growth, upholding retail sales throughout each quarter since October 2015.

The region, as a whole, improved with Napier seeing a 3% increase on the same period. This rise in sales illustrates the retail sector is moving in the right direction and that consumers are spending money with more confidence.

Competition from online stores and overseas websites continues to be a concern, but they are not impacting as significantly as previously feared, especially for those businesses with an online presence. Free Parking in Hastings CBD, the Kmart upgrade and the redevelopment of the Albert Square and East side have all given the city a boost to compete for shoppers.

Susan McDade of the Hastings City Business Association said "Despite the struggles that most of the retail sector has endured in recent years, our Hastings CBD retailers seem to be pulling out all the stops to stay on top, and the figures show that it is paying off. Another rise in the next quarter will really indicate that the tides are turning, and our CBD can gain more confidence moving forward."