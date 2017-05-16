New NZ Post Operations Centre opens in New Plymouth

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 13:24

New Zealand Post’s new Taranaki Operations Centre officially opens today at Smart Road, Waiwhakaiho, New Plymouth (Monday 15 May). A 2,500m² building, it will serve as an overnight courier and parcels processing and mail distribution hub for the Taranaki region.

New Zealand Post Area Service Delivery Manager - Taranaki, Jasen Hesseltine says the new facility will combine courier and postal deliveries under one roof.

"Bringing our operations together at one site is a significant investment for NZ Post’s overnight courier and parcel distribution network in Taranaki", said Jasen Hesseltine.

The Centre will be the new base for around 70 Post Group people; including delivery agents (posties), couriers, rural delivery contractors, processing and administration staff.

Mr Hesseltine said the new centre will result in a more efficient operation and better services for customers.

Jasen Hesseltine said that the Private Box Lobby is now located at Taranaki Stationery, in the Richmond Centre, having been previously at the Taranaki Mail Centre, King St. This has enabled the lobby to remain in the central business district, and in a convenient location for customers.

Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Membership Development Manager, Rebecca Johnson says it is exciting to see the new facility open.

"Taranaki businesses are bringing innovative products and services to both national and global markets. Ensuring the successful movement of their goods is critical and one that will be further supported by the new Taranaki Operations Centre."