Disruption could be good for workers in their 40s, 50s and 60s

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 15:32

There is no ‘business as usual’ as far as digital disruption is concerned, but one unique way organisations can prepare for such uncertainty is to employ more older workers.

According to recruiting experts Hays, while younger digital natives are often thought of as an organisation’s best response to the rapid pace of change, a workforce with older experienced employees is often more prepared to face change.

"When people talk of the skills an organisation needs in response to digital disruption there’s usually an assumption that it’s younger digital natives who are best suited to embrace technological change and adapt to new business models," says Jason Walker, Managing Director of Hays in New Zealand.

"Yes digital natives can grasp and make sense of the changes around them, but older professionals have the experience that allows decisions to be made and then deliver on agreed outcomes. When an organisation creates a diverse workforce - of younger digital natives as well as experienced professionals in their 40s, 50s and 60s from various industries - they have a team that will bring knowledge from various backgrounds to the challenges faced.

"Older professionals can also upskill to become digitally savvy and capable of responding to, or creating, disruption," he said.

For many organisations, the challenge is how to react to disruption and maintain competitiveness.

Apart from age diversity, to respond to digital disruption Hays says organisations also need staff who can:

Innovate

Embrace agile working methods

Look for new opportunities

Adapt to changing circumstances

Keep up with customer needs

Develop analytical and problem-solving skills

Take calculated risks

Translate data into usable and valuable insights

They also need to be able to do all this while delivering the agreed outcomes.