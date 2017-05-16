Bridgestone announces new commercial tyre financing options

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 17:12

Bridgestone commercial tyres are more affordable than ever thanks to new finance options. New Zealand businesses will have better access to premium Bridgestone tyre products thanks to several new finance options now available to commercial customers across the country.

The finance offers will make Bridgestone commercial tyres and Bandag premium retreads a more affordable option, particularly for small businesses looking to maximise their cashflow.

"With the introduction of new finance options, Bridgestone and Bandag commercial products are now more accessible to New Zealand businesses, and we are confident our products will benefit their bottom line in the long run," Bridgestone New Zealand Director, John Staples said.

"Due to cashflow restraints many businesses are currently opting to use cheaper alternatives, but at the end of the day there is no alternative for the level of quality Bridgestone products deliver."

The commercial finance offer also extends to Bandag premium retreads, giving customers the option to finance new Bridgestone products as well as retreaded casings, maximising business cashflow throughout the whole of tyre life-cycle.

"The Bridgestone Bandag combination was already the smartest business solution available on the market and now with finance we have added another string to the bow in terms of accessibility to our products," Mr Staples said.

"With several recent initiatives - including the roll out of BMobile, our new tablet reporting technology, and Mobile Wheel Alignment into the New Zealand market - Bridgestone’s total tyre solutions are better than ever and now with finance options, more customers can access our industry leading products and services."

The new finance offer is available for all Truck and Bus, OTR and Agricultural tyres through selected Bridgestone commercial retailers across New Zealand.

For more information and a list of participating stores, visit: http://www.bridgestonetyrecentre.co.nz/finance