There's no bus driver shortage in NZ, says union

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 17:47

A union representing bus drivers is disputing the Bus and Coach Association’s claim that there is a bus driver shortage in New Zealand.

"We have enough trained drivers in New Zealand," said FIRST Union General Secretary Robert Reid.

"The problem is the contracting model public bodies use is leading to drivers working longer hours for lower pay. This means trained bus drivers are leaving the industry in droves."

"The new Public Transport Operating Model (PTOM) is pitting bus companies against each other as they compete to take contracts off each other. This means companies are screwing down wages and conditions for bus drivers in an attempt to become the lowest-cost operator in the business."

"We’re seeing this happen again and again - companies that win these bus contracts are the lowest paying companies with the worst conditions of work like Go Bus, Richies and Transit who’ve won contracts on the basis of being the lowest-cost operators in the business."

"Now these companies are complaining that there’s a driver shortage when the reality is that they’re not offering enough to attract drivers," said Reid.

"These same companies are very resistant to collectively bargaining with union members. Now, when the market calls for higher wages, these companies want to import migrant workers who’ll take the job on below market rates."

"Bus driving is a skilled and stressful job, but if bus companies adequately pay and respect their drivers then they’ll be able to attracted enough of them back behind the wheel," said Reid.