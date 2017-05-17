NZ's leading legal tech conference gets underway

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 07:46

Today, over 200 people from law firms, in-house legal teams and the technology industry will be joining some of New Zealand’s leading legal technology thinkers at LawFest 2017, New Zealand’s premier legal innovation and technology event, in Auckland.

LawFest provides a platform for legal professionals to discover technology and develop a greater understanding of how technology and innovation can impact them, their organisations and their clients.

Andrew King of E-Discovery Consulting, organises and runs the event and says it’s the biggest turn out to date.

"This year's event has the most attendees and the most exhibitors in the 5 years the event has run, which I think demonstrates the legal sector’s move toward adopting technology and looking for ways to innovate."

The impressive speaker line-up includes legal tech thought-leaders such as former District Court Judge David Harvey, Spark’s Assistant General Counsel Rod Morris, and Privacy Commissioner John Edwards, through to speakers from start-up firms with exciting technology like Claudia King from Automio. The event also boosts a 1:1 male to female ratio of speakers, something that is often not achieved at a legal event, let alone a technology event.

LawFest is also the only event in New Zealand that provides the opportunity for the industry to meet leading legal technology providers that will help firms practice law more efficiently, and more cost effectively today and into the future.

This year the sponsor line-up is impressive including Thompson Reuters and CommArc as our premium sponsors, and LexisNexis, NuLegal, InfoTrack, LawMaster, and Ricoh as Bronze sponsors, as well as a long list of legal tech providers exhibiting in the trade show.

Those attending are lawyers, CEOs, CIOs, practice managers, IT professionals and legal counsel from government agencies and corporate teams from across the country.

LawFest builds on the success of the past four annual conferences, with the 2016 event attracting over 150 participants. The event continues to be expanded to appeal to a wider audience of legal professionals with an interest in innovating the delivery of their legal services through technology.