Canterbury Construction Industry Big Day Out on today

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 09:46

Today Canterbury career influencers were given a behind the scenes look at the range of careers within Canterbury’s construction sector at the Careers New Zealand Construction Industry Big Day Out, in partnership with the New Zealand Institute of Building (NZIOB).

The day-long event began at the recently restored Christchurch icon the Isaac Theatre Royal, where young industry professionals from Hawkins, Southbase, Dominion, Naylor Love and Leighs construction companies shared the opportunities, highlights and challenges of their career journeys.

"The Industry Big Day Out is a unique learning opportunity to help influencers guide their students to make informed career and subject choices," says Careers New Zealand Acting Chief Executive, Hugh Kettlewell.

"Connecting secondary teachers, career advisers and co-ordinators with local employers to upskill their industry knowledge is an integral part of the Careers New Zealand education to employment strategy," says Hugh.

To get a real taste of the industry in action and an understanding of the variety of roles and pathways in the sector, the event included visits to two organisations that fulfil different needs in the construction sector.

Influencers visited the offices of multi-disciplinary design firm BECA, to talk to young construction design professionals. The final stop of the day was to meet young team members at Metro Glass, a world-class glazing company who supply construction projects.

"The Construction Industry Big Day Out is all about opening school influencers’ eyes to the myriad of exciting career opportunities on offer in the construction industry," says NZIOB Chief Executive, Malcolm Fleming.

"The sector is rich in technology and a drawcard to bright young people, with entry points via the trades, polytechnics or university qualifications. The stereotype of construction being only for those who are ‘good with their hands’ is well out of date."

Around 31,000 people were employed in construction in Canterbury in 2016, accounting for 10.7% of employment in the region.

"The construction sector workforce includes those involved in the earthquake rebuild, as well as designing and constructing the city’s built environment and infrastructure," says Careers New Zealand Education to Employment Advisor, Lynnette Morgan.

"On top of being a large employer, the local industry provides a diverse range of career options, training, and entry points ranging from on the job training and apprenticeships to certificates, diplomas and degrees," says Lynnette.

This is the third Construction Industry Big Day Out that Careers New Zealand and NZIOB have collaborated on in the past 12 months, with over 100 local career influencers attending two Auckland events in 2016.

Industry Big Day Out is a Careers New Zealand national initiative connecting employers, industry and educators to provide students with an insight into the real world of work and the range of pathways available within key industry sectors.