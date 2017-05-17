Increased BMW i coverage across New Zealand

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 10:48

BMW Group New Zealand is pleased to announce an extension to the BMW i network, with additional sales and service facilities across the country.

From 1st July 2017, Wellington’s Winger BMW and Christchurch BMW will become official BMW i sales dealers, joining Auckland City BMW who are the country’s authorised BMW i dealer currently.

In addition, the remaining dealer networks’ capabilities are being extended to include full BMW i service, enabling the entire BMW network to support both private and corporate customers in New Zealand.

BMW Group New Zealand announced in 2016 a collaboration with Charge Net NZ to further establish an ‘electric highway’ of DC fast chargers, a network which will allow EVs to travel the length of the country. Charging an electric vehicle at a BMW ChargeNow-branded DC fast-charging station takes around 30 minutes to reach 80 per cent capacity, with a real-world scenario of charging from approximately 30 to 80 per cent can be achieved in around 15 minutes.

With the increasing focus on electric vehicles and greater sustainability, the dealer network enhancements further confirm BMW’s leadership with e-mobility and innovative drivetrain technology. In New Zealand, the BMW i3 was the first electric vehicle to win the coveted Motoring Writers’ Guild Car of the Year award in 2015, and was the country’s top-selling electric vehicle in 2016.

"BMW i represents a focus on sustainable, future technology", commented BMW Group New Zealand Managing Director, Florian Renndorfer. "This commitment from our dealer network further provides customers with even more access to a wide range of electric vehicles, charging and dealer support in all parts of the country".