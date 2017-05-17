Job advertisements steady in April 2017

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 10:51

The numbers of online job advertisements were steady in April 2017 with an increase of 0.1 per cent in April and by 11.7 per cent over the year, according to the latest Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) Jobs Online report.

MBIE’s Labour Market Trends manager Nita Zodgekar says increases in construction and engineering (up 2.0 per cent) and hospitality and tourism (up 1.7 per cent) industries were offset by a fall in accounting, human resources, legal and administration (down 1.2 per cent) over the past month.

Increases in the labourers’ occupation (up 1.7 per cent) were offset by a fall in community and personal services (down 1.4 per cent). Increases in semi-skilled occupations (up 0.9 per cent) were offset by a fall in low skilled occupations (down 0.3 per cent) over the past month.

"Increased building activity and visitor numbers are reflected in increased advertisements for construction and hospitality jobs. Overall, job advertisements were steady in April, following a period of above-average growth," says Ms Zodgekar.