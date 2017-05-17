Farmlands Card and Z Energy team up

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 11:07

Kiwi farmer-owned Farmlands Co-operative and Z Energy have teamed up to offer Farmlands shareholders a better deal at the pump. From 1st June, shareholders can save 12 cents per litre on fuel when they use their Farmlands Cards at any of the 200-plus Z service stations nationwide.

Farmlands and Z already enjoy a bulk fuel supply relationship and from next month, Z will also become a Farmlands Card Partner. With more than 65,000 Farmlands shareholders around the country, the announcement is great news for rural New Zealand.

Farmlands Chief Executive Peter Reidie says the co-operative is continually looking at ways to help our shareholders save money. The new fuel offer will be competitive in the market and matches other offers available through Farmlands Card from Challenge and Caltex.

"Signing a national Card Partner like Z ensures our shareholders get a better deal. It reinforces the value of our Farmlands Card to rural New Zealand and brings more local service and value to shareholders," he says.

"This agreement means that from 1st June, Z’s more than 200 service stations nationwide will join the Farmlands family and shareholders will be able to use their Card at 438 fuel sites nationwide."

The offer will be available at Z service stations, before including Z fuel and truck stops in early 2018.

Z Chief Executive Mike Bennetts said the new relationship was between two local companies with a common commitment to New Zealand. The agreement is expected to add approximately 30 million litres of wholesale fuel volume to the Z business annually.

"Enabling the 65,000 Farmlands shareholders to use their Farmlands Cards at Z sites reflects the commitment of both organisations to the success of New Zealand’s rural communities," he says.