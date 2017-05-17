Rotorua hotel management contract awarded to AccorHotels

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 11:49

Chow Group Management Limited ("CGML") has awarded the hotel management contract for their Rotorua property to world leading travel and lifestyle group, AccorHotels. Currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment from a commercial building to a 130-room hotel, it is confirmed that the property, just 500 metres from Lake Rotorua, will carry a 5-star brand and enhance Rotorua’s tourism offering.

"The renovation of the former Zen Building has commenced with architectural plans. The next stage is the physical work effort which is slated to start in July. We are delighted to be able to announce the appointment of AccorHotels." said John Chow, Director, CGML.

This project has already had a positive effect on the local economy in terms of employment, says John Chow, adding:

"The entire project will create a pipeline of work opportunities from the refurbishment works stage on site, through to providing hospitality roles and ongoing employment."

"I believe the addition of a five star upscale hotel to the Rotorua tourism offering will be received well by local residents and visitors alike. Tourism in Rotorua is valued at $772 million per year with $402 million of that coming from domestic visitors. The Rotorua hotel property will be ideally positioned both in terms of location but also hospitality offering to take a slice of the 2.2 million visitor nights spent in the destination." he added.

In selecting AccorHotels, Chow shares that they were the preferred partner based on several criteria including sales and global distribution network, customer focus, loyalty programme, and a proven footprint in New Zealand.

Speaking about the announcement Her Worship the Mayor of Rotorua, Hon Steve Chadwick says, "business sectors such as retail and tourism are doing extremely well in Rotorua, with our local economy performing above the national average."

"Rotorua is growing and thriving. Our population now exceeds 70,000 and continues to grow and unemployment is dropping. It’s important that we continue to build on these positive achievements and projects such as the Chow Group’s new upscale hotel are critical to our success, improving our tourism infrastructure and creating work opportunities." she added.

The new hotel in Rotorua will complement AccorHotels sister properties, Novotel and ibis Rotorua Lakeside.

The opening is anticipated to be end of 2018/start 2019.