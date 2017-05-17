World Business Forum adopts change for competitive advantage

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 15:24

How business leaders can adapt their companies to thrive in a world in which the rate of change is accelerating and competitive advantages are increasingly transient will be uncovered and shared by an exceptional line-up of first-class leaders at the World Business Forum 2017, 31 May - 1 June, at The Star, Sydney.

The theme, BE BETA, argues that we are all in a state of constant change; and whilst this presents many challenges, it also opens up huge opportunities never before seen in the business world.

Arianna Huffington, Founder of Huffington Post, and Founder and CEO of Thrive Global will redefine success by introducing a third metric beyond power and money, challenge current time management philosophies and share how organisations can succeed during periods of constant disruption.

Huffington comments: "There is no success without failure; I believe successful people should talk more about their failures. Failure is not the opposite of success but rather the stepping stone for success."

Daniel Goleman, Renowned psychologist and leading authority on emotional intelligence will examine how to develop core competencies for high performance leadership that is sustainable for 21st century organisations. Goleman believes emotional intelligence can be learnt, which is good news for leaders who may be lacking in self-awareness or empathy.

Rosabeth Moss Kanter, Harvard Business School Professor and leading expert on strategy, innovation and leadership will discuss compelling leadership examples from great companies worldwide and how they are leading the way in innovation, profits, growth and social good.

Kanter explains: "Strategic thinking has to be flexible; it has to work at several levels. You have to be able to stand back and see the context, the big picture, while moving in to see some details that require action. We need that flexible dynamic capability in order to think strategically and move the action along in any organisation or our own lives".

Ken Segall, former Ad Agency Creative Director at Apple will investigate how simplicity is built into our DNA and in order to achieve extraordinary success, simplicity should be the guide for everything within organisations.

Research shows organisations that adopt simplicity, fluidity, diversity in management and boards outperform those that do not. The World Business Forum will provide great insight into this idea of simplicity in leadership and why this could be the way forward for achieving extraordinary success.

This highly sought after two-day program will address the people, the processes and the technologies that lie at the heart of the next wave of business disruption for true leadership and business success.

Organised and curated by WOBI, the World Business Forum brings together thousands of leaders to stimulate new thinking to support Australian entrepreneurs and leaders stay one step ahead.

The World Business Forum commences on 31 May at 9:00am at The Star, Event Centre Sydney.

Tickets are still available at: www.wbfsydney.com