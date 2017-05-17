Is this the future of inflight service?

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 15:19

Air New Zealand is giving travellers a sneak peek into what the future of inflight service could look like.

The airline has been working with information technology service provider Dimension Data on unique software for Microsoft’s augmented reality (AR) viewer HoloLens that could support cabin crew as they carry out their inflight duties by aggregating and displaying key customer information directly in front of them.

Data such as a customer’s preferred meal and drinks choice, onward travel and loyalty membership details could be displayed. The programme is even sophisticated enough to detect the emotion of the customer by picking up on visual and audio cues.

Air New Zealand Chief Digital Officer Avi Golan says the airline has fostered a strong culture of experimentation with new and emerging technologies such as the HoloLens.

"This software is a great example of us collaborating with other partners and exploring how technology could enhance the way our people work as well as the experience they deliver to our customers through greater personalisation," says Mr Golan.

The technology could also allow the airline’s cabin crew to move to a paperless inflight system presenting added environmental benefits.

Air New Zealand has developed a global reputation for innovation having worked with a range of technology partners and introduced a number of customer innovations to enhance the customer experience in recent times. These include auto bag drops to speed up the check-in process with face-to-passport recognition and Airband, a wristband for children travelling unaccompanied embedded with technology that allows parents and guardians to track each step of their young ones’ journey. Airband was named Innovation of the Year at the 2016 CAPA Asia Pacific Aviation Awards.

