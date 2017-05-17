Fairton meat workers devastated about proposed plant closure

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 16:14

The Meat Workers Union says that members working at Fairton Meat Works are devastated about today’s announcement proposing to close the plant.

Silver Fern Farms has today announced a two week consultation process and a final decision on the 31st May.

"Despite the workers fearing the worst for months, they always hope for the best" says Graham Cooke, National Secretary of the NZ Meat Workers Union.

"While the Meat Workers Union will engage with the consultation process, we don’t have high hopes of a change in decision by the Company.

"This plant has been progressively run down despite Silver Ferns Farm, CEO Dean Hamilton stating last June that "…. there has been no decision by the company to do anything differently next year at any plant."

"This is tragic for these meat workers and the Ashburton community, with the loss of another 300 good jobs in the meat industry.

"It really is time for the industry to get its act together so the workers don’t end up paying the price in these awful situations," said Mr Cooke.