Entries closing soon for Inaugural Wellington export awards

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 16:48

Entries for the inaugural ExportNZ ASB Wellington Export Awards close this Friday, May 19.

Entrants must have a minimum of $100,000 in export revenue and be based in the Wellington region, which includes Horowhenua, Manawatu, Tararua, and Wairarapa down to Wellington.

Companies can enter any of four categories: Marsh Innovation in Export Award, MFAT Most Sustainable in Export Award, Wellington Airport Emerging Exporter Award, CentrePort Excellence in Export Services Award. Entrants will be required to describe their company and its achievements in export.

The judges will visit shortlisted companies during the week of 29 May - 2 June, at which time their submissions will be discussed. The finalists will be announced on 6 June, and the winners of each category will contest the supreme award, the ASB Exporter of the Year, which will be announced at a gala dinner on the waterfront at Te Wharewaka on 21 June.

The judges are three experts in the area of trade: Mike Atkins, Head of Trade Finance at ASB; Charles Finny, Government Relations Consultant, Saunders Unsworth; Rachel Baxter, customer managers team leader, NZ Trade and Enterprise.

Chamber Chief Executive John Milford says the purpose of the awards is to celebrate businesses making it in the export market.

"Exporters are the lifeblood of our country and we need to acknowledge their contribution.

"ExportNZ awards are held throughout the country and the time is right for Wellington to celebrate those companies that contribute so much in the form of export receipts and jobs to both the national and local economy by way of their skill and innovation.

"We’re not just talking about physical exports such as manufactured and agriculture goods that go through CentrePort and the airport, but also those from our booming service and IT sectors.

"These awards are a great chance for export businesses to expand their business horizons and get inspired."

Entry forms, criteria details, and registration forms are available on the Chamber of Commerce website: www.wecc.org.nz

ExportNZ Wellington is overseen by Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

About the judges:

Mike Atkins is Head of Trade Finance at ASB and has more than 30 years’ experience in the field of International Trade.

Charles Finny is a Government Relations Consultant at Saunders Unsworth. His areas of expertise include China, US politics and trade policy, Australia, Asia and international trade.

Rachel Baxter leads a team of customer managers at NZTE, working to grow companies internationally - bigger, better, faster - for the benefit of New Zealand. The team works with 130 exporting companies based in the upper South Island (Nelson/Marlborough) and lower North Island. Rachel’s background is in strategy, economics and policy.