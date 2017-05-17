NZ's top Holden and Isuzu Truck Dealers named GMI Grandmasters

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 16:35

Among 116 dealers from 13 markets to receive GM’s top dealer honour Introduced to new General Motors products and technology

Eight of the top Holden and Isuzu Truck dealers from New Zealand were among the 116 dealers from 13 markets recently named GM International (GMI) Grandmasters during the annual programme in New York City.

Now in its 14th year, the GMI Grandmasters was created to reward GM’s best of the best dealers in the region for their excellence. Winners were selected based on vehicle and parts sales, service, customer satisfaction and facility standards. They were judged on both the quantity and the quality of their operations.

This year’s participants included the highest-performing dealers from New Zealand, Australia, the Middle East, Korea, Israel, Japan and Southeast Asia. They engaged in a series of business meetings and team-building activities.

GM Executive Vice President and President of GM International Stefan Jacoby said, "Over the past year, our dealers have done an outstanding job and are a critical part of our team."

"The future for GM will be about technology and innovation, as we strive to create a safer and more enjoyable driving experience while taking the lead in connectivity, ridesharing, alternative propulsion and autonomous driving."

This year’s Grandmasters were recognised at a gala event in New York City’s famous Gotham Hall.

Speaking at the awards dinner, the Managing Director of Holden New Zealand, Kristian Aquilina, said "Congratulations to all of our winning dealers. You have been instrumental in the growth of Holden in New Zealand and you have set a great example for your fellow dealers.

"We are proud to have each of you as a partner."

Dealers were also given a special insight into General Motors’ technology and product pipeline at the company’s facilities in Detroit, reinforcing Holden’s exciting plans for the New Zealand market in the coming years.

The overall winning dealerships in the General Motors International Grandmaster programme for 2016 are:

- Holden Grandmaster Chairman’s Award

Dave Howarth, Dealer Principal, Giltrap Holden, Glenfield

Richard Evans, Dealer Principal, Mark Cromie Holden, Whangarei

Jared Morris, Dealer Principal, Wadsco Motorworld, Blenheim

Tony Shorland, Dealer Principal, Shorland Holden, Rotorua

- Holden Grandmaster

Phil Dixon, Dealer Principal, Schofields Holden, Newmarket

Mike McCready, Dealer Principal, Robertson Holden, Palmerston North

- Isuzu Trucks

Terry Kurvink, Dealer Principal, Robertson Isuzu, Palmerston North

Ralph Blackburn, Dealer Principal, CAL Isuzu, Hamilton