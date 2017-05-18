TTRL hearing to resume on Monday

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 10:04

The Decision-Making Committee (DMC) appointed by the Environmental Protection Authority to consider Trans-Tasman Resources Limited’s iron sand extraction and processing application will reconvene on 22 May.

Proceedings will commence at 1pm at Clifton’s Conference Centre, Level 25, The Majestic Centre, Willis Street, Wellington.

The hearing was adjourned to enable Trans-Tasman Resources and other parties to provide additional information requested in Minute 41 from the DMC.

The reconvened hearing will hear from subject matter experts, and from planning witnesses, who will address the DMC on possible conditions for any consent. The parties will also be able to present closing submissions.

This is all set down in Minute 43 from the DMC.

The hearing is due to conclude on Thursday 25 May. Once the hearing has concluded the DMC will adjourn and proposes to issue a Minute on 31 May to formally close the hearing. It will then begin deliberation. The DMC has 20 working days to make its decision from the formal close of the hearing, and then present it to the Environmental Protection Authority.

The decision will be prepared for publication and publicly released as soon as practicable after that. These timings are indicative only.