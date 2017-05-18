Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Former financial adviser pleads guilty to four charges

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 10:28

Anthony Wilson, a former Registered Financial Adviser yesterday pleaded guilty at the Auckland District Court to two charges of making a false document for pecuniary advantage. The charges were filed by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) under the Crimes Act.

Mr Wilson earlier pleaded guilty to one charge of making a false document for pecuniary advantage and one charge of dishonestly using a document for pecuniary advantage.

The FMA has withdrawn two further charges of dishonestly using a document for pecuniary advantage.

Mr Wilson will be sentenced on all four charges on 12 July 2017.

Mr Wilson admitted that he submitted three applications for life insurance in circumstances where he had forged clients’ initials, and in one of those cases he had falsely amended the application form. The admitted conduct related to the disclosure of pre-existing medical conditions.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.

Latest Business News

RSS

Most Popular Today

RSS

Personal Finance guides from guide2.co.nz

The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.

Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.

Connect with Voxy

Voxy on Google Plus     Join Voxy on Google+.

 

Credit Card Comparison TablesCompare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.