Former financial adviser pleads guilty to four charges

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 10:28

Anthony Wilson, a former Registered Financial Adviser yesterday pleaded guilty at the Auckland District Court to two charges of making a false document for pecuniary advantage. The charges were filed by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) under the Crimes Act.

Mr Wilson earlier pleaded guilty to one charge of making a false document for pecuniary advantage and one charge of dishonestly using a document for pecuniary advantage.

The FMA has withdrawn two further charges of dishonestly using a document for pecuniary advantage.

Mr Wilson will be sentenced on all four charges on 12 July 2017.

Mr Wilson admitted that he submitted three applications for life insurance in circumstances where he had forged clients’ initials, and in one of those cases he had falsely amended the application form. The admitted conduct related to the disclosure of pre-existing medical conditions.