Vidcom appointed preferred supplier of AV services to Eden Park

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 10:35

Eden Park is delighted to announce the appointment of Vidcom as our preferred supplier of audio visual services. Vidcom is a trusted AV provider which draws on a unique combination of creativity, technical expertise, project management skills and in-house resources.

As part of the partnership, Vidcom have committed to facilitate a significant upgrade of audio visual equipment within Eden Park’s key function areas to ensure we remain the market leader for conferences and events in Auckland.

Eden Park is committed to enhancing the patron experience and this partnership will also ensure we maintain our status as Auckland’s premium function and conference venue.

"Eden Park has over 20 unique areas which can cater for two to 1500 people. With our extensive complimentary parking facilities there are very few venues of this capability in Auckland. After receiving a number of submissions, Vidcom’s compelling proposal demonstrated their ability as a market leader", said Eden Park CEO, Guy Ngata.

"Vidcom is delighted to be associated with this iconic internationally recognised venue that is Eden Park. The new upgrade will deliver a unique experience to patrons. It is an exciting time for all parties involved." said Vidcom General Manager, Luc Jorieux.

We look forward to working collaboratively and introducing Vidcom to Eden Park’s growing family of local and international partners.