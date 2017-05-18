Donovans toasted twist to a kiwi favourite

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 11:35

New Zealand owned and made chocolate company Donovans has paid homage to a true Kiwi classic with their new version of coconut rough - Toasted Coconut Clusters.

The new indulgent treat combines Donovans 35% milk chocolate with toasted coconut thread. It joins the popular Donovans New Zealand line up of Clusters, with other local Kiwi treats like Rocky Road Clusters and Hokey Pokey Clusters.

The new Cluster has been created for Kiwi taste buds, NZ Marketing Manager Caroline Potter says, "We have been New Zealand owned and made for over 25 years, and we love that! We take special care to celebrate our national flavours and the new Toasted Coconut Cluster is a good example.

"We know our customers will adore eating our newest Kiwi creation just as much as we enjoy making it. The best part of the process was getting to test the flavours, it reminded us of our Kiwi childhoods!"

Donovans Chocolate is specially crafted in the heart of the Waikato by Hamiltonian chocolatiers. Only the finest NZ milk and best ingredients are used to make the premium treats New Zealanders know and love.

Shoppers can find Donovan’s Toasted Coconut Clusters in the confectionery aisle at selected supermarkets nationwide with an RRP of $3.99.

For further information on Donovans Chocolates visit www.donovanschocolates.co.nz or check out Donovans on Facebook www.facebook.com/donovanschocolates and Instagram @DonovansChocolatesNZ