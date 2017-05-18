Subsidised business programme to accelerate Rotorua businesses

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 11:36

Firestation, the Bay of Plenty’s business growth centre, is seeking applications to their Accelerate Programme to help Rotorua businesses fast-track their growth.

Over six months selected business owners will receive a unique blend of training focused on accelerating their capability in sales, leadership, brand, planning, finance and developing a growth mind-set with professionally facilitated individual and group coaching sessions.

Programme director and facilitator Darren McGarvie from Firestation said Accelerate aims to triple the current rate of growth for participating businesses and has a track record to prove it works.

"This is our third cohort of the programme. In the last two years thirty Rotorua and Taupo businesses have graduated from Accelerate. Participating businesses have launched new products and services, accelerated expansion plans into other towns and implemented new leadership initiatives with staff," he said.

Accelerate has been devised to help local businesses improve and grow by focusing on building capability in key areas that will have the most impact on their growth.

"Many business owners are so busy working in their business that they have no time to step back and work on their business. This programme provides them with the skills and mindset to work on their business to plan and achieve faster growth," McGarvie said.

"What is unique about this programme is that the new behaviours and skills learnt in the training are enforced and followed up with one-on-one business coaching sessions," he said.

The programme is for business owners of established, medium size businesses that are profitable and scalable with an ambition to grow regionally, nationally or even internationally.

Accelerate is generously subsidised thanks to funding from Destination Rotorua in recognition that these programmes make a real difference to local business communities. The retail cost of the programme is more than $3,000.

Thanks to additional support from Firestation, Employers and Manufacturers Association BoP and Woods Brand Innovation, organisations that receive the subsidy will be able to participate in the programme for as little as $149+GST per month (conditions apply).

Alternatively, organisations can guarantee a place by funding themselves through the programme for $399+GST per month. This not only confirms participation, it also means extended individual coaching time and a complimentary pod (desk) in the Firestation co-working space.

"Ultimately we want to help good businesses become great. This will have a positive impact on the Rotorua business community and result in new jobs being created for the district," McGarvie said.

Local businesses are invited to register their interest by completing an online form www.bit.ly/FS-Acc or email grow@thefirestation.nz with any questions. Registrations close Monday 29 May. Shortlisted businesses will be interviewed and successful applicants will commence the programme in late June.

Participants need to commit to 2-3 hours per fortnight for the training and business coaching sessions.