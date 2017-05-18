Management changes at Porter Novelli NZ

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 13:25

The Clemenger Group today announced senior management changes at the group’s market leading public relations agency, Porter Novelli New Zealand. Managing Director, Strahan Wallis, will transfer inter-company as Managing Director, Porter Novelli Southern California. Executive Director, Sarah Williams (an eight-year veteran of Porter Novelli NZ) has been appointed Managing Director taking over from Strahan on July 1st.

Porter Novelli NZ has transformed itself under Strahan’s stewardship, winning national and international awards, delivering sustainable year-on-year growth, and attracting enviable new clients and people. The Porter Novelli NZ culture is a core strength of the agency as evidenced by the ease of succession from Strahan to Sarah and the virtually non-existent staff turnover the past three years.

Jim Moser, CEO of the Clemenger Group says, "Strahan joined us seven years ago at Porter Novelli NZ. In that time, he has developed from a Senior Account Director to General Manager and then Managing Director. Since taking over as Managing Director three years ago, Strahan has built an incredible team that consistently delivers quality work for their clients. This focus on excellence and retaining top consultants has led to strong growth and multiple awards. We wish him well in this next evolution of his career and look forward to his return home - he’ll always be welcome at the Clemenger Group," says Moser.

Executive Director, Sarah Williams joined the agency eight years ago and has been in the industry for more than twenty years including leadership roles at Vodafone NZ and Vector. Williams says, "Working alongside Strahan has been a career highlight. While the team is sad to see him go, we’re also thrilled for him. Porter Novelli NZ is in great shape and I am incredibly excited about leading the team to the next stage. We have an enviable client list, an extraordinary team and a market leading practice. I look forward to the challenges ahead and helping our clients be successful."

Executive Director Louise Wright-Bush continues in her important role as part of the leadership team and John Frey will continue as non-executive chairman of Porter Novelli NZ. Over the coming months, the agency will replace Sarah’s existing role as Executive Director.

"This is the best place I have ever worked and I’m incredibly honoured to have worked with such a talented team" says Wallis, "Together we have been able to deliver campaigns I’m incredibly proud of and work with clients that are pushing boundaries in their sectors. I’m stoked to continue working for Porter Novelli, recently named as the best large agency to work for in North America by the Holmes Report 2017. I want to thank our Kiwi team for their enduring support, loyalty and best-practice work. It is a testament to them that I can step into this exciting new role. Sarah Williams is one of the industry leaders who I admire and respect the most and I know she will take our agency from strength to strength."