MPI extends consultation on scientific definition for manuka honey

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 14:57

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has extended its consultation on a scientific definition to authenticate New Zealand mānuka honey and the proposed new requirements for the export of bee products to 13 June 2017.

"Consultation has been running for 5 weeks and was due to close on Tuesday 23 May, but following feedback from stakeholders during this time we have decided to release all of our scientific data," says Deputy Director-General, Bryan Wilson.

"Our initial release for consultation was of a summary science report that explained the science and the scientific process we carried out over the 3 years to arrive at the definition. However, stakeholders want to delve deeper and review the data," says Mr. Wilson.

"We are now making the data related to honey samples, nectar samples and marker stability available.

"The proposed definition uses 5 attributes (4 chemicals and a DNA marker) that, when present in honey at specified levels, provide clear evidence that the honey is New Zealand mānuka honey.

"It is important we listen to feedback from our stakeholders and provide them with the information they require to have their say on these proposals and we welcome submissions based on the additional release of scientific data," says Mr Wilson.

Consultation will now close at 5pm on 13 June 2017. We will hold an extra public meeting in Wellington to give stakeholders the opportunity to ask us questions. Details will be posted on our consultation page.

The extension to the consultation period will mean the new export requirements - including the definition - are proposed to come into effect on 21 August 2017.

If you would like to receive the data when it's available email manuka.honey@mpi.govt.nz

Note, we are still working through a process to ensure the data is in a usable format and meets privacy, commercial, and confidence requirements. At this stage, we are planning on having the data available for release no later than 25 May 2017.