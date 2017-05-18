Consumer confidence: Leg-up

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 13:47

Consumer sentiment is still up and running; confidence lifted from 121.7 to 123.9.

"It adds up to business as usual," ANZ Chief Economist Cameron Bagrie said.

"Several factors are supporting consumer confidence. The unemployment rate has fallen, job ads are up strongly, inflation is tame outside of food, petrol and housing, and tax tweaks are likely to be dangled in the budget.

"There are risks, as always: with headline inflation popping higher real wage growth is currently negative. Retail mortgage rates are rising as banks scramble for deposits, although this is benefiting savers. And the property market remains vulnerable to a turn for the worse. However, the strong negative correlation in recent years between house price expectations and consumer confidence amongst 25-34 year olds is a reminder that not everyone cheers higher house prices.

"Our confidence composite gauge (which combines business and consumer sentiment, and so covers both the production and spending sides of the economy) continues to flag good economic momentum. Consumer confidence and firms’ own activity expectations are north of average, meaning prospects are the same for GDP growth."

May highlights:

- The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index lifted from 121.7 to 123.9 in May.

- The Current Conditions Index lifted 5 points, while the Future Conditions Index was unchanged. At 127.8 and 121.2 respectively, the levels for both indexes remain solid.

- A net 16% of consumers feel better off financially compared with a year ago, up from a net 9% last month. Enthusiasm to buy a major household item lifted slightly from +37 to +39. It’s been around the 40 mark for three years now.

- Forward-looking indicators were mixed. Net optimism towards the economy one year out rose from +14 to +17 and when assessing the five-year outlook was unchanged at +15. Respondents’ views towards their own financial situation in 12 months’ time eased one point to a net +32% expecting better times ahead.

- House price inflation expectations reversed last month’s jump, falling from 5.2% back to 4.6%. Inflation expectations fell back to 3.6% after hitting 4.0% in April for the first time in 17 months.