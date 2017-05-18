Finite Group appoint national manager

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 14:10

The Finite Group are delighted to announce the appointment of Dave Newick as National Manager for recruitment brands Finite NZ and Ninetwenty.

Newick is tasked with directing and growing the two established businesses in Auckland and Wellington to further heights - supporting the Group’s vision to become New Zealand’s largest recruiter in specialist technology, digital and business transformation.

Newick brings a wealth of technology recruitment and leadership experience to agency, having served in various directorial and managerial roles over the last two decades.

Early in his career, Newick founded IT Futures from a garden shed in Hamilton, building the startup into a multi-million dollar operation, which he successfully sold to Global Career Link in 2004. More recently he served as CEO of IT recruitment firm Global Attract, leading the business through an international acquisition.

Having joined Finite NZ and Ninetwenty in early May, Newick is excited to be leading teams that have well-established and long term blue-chip client relationships across Auckland and Wellington.

"Finite NZ and Ninetwenty have a substantial contractor delivery engine and strengths in project services, technical recruiting and the fast-growing digital sector. I look forward to working with the team to build on this success and drive increased revenue across the regions," says Newick.

As passionate about sport as he is recruitment, outside of work Auckland-based Newick is President of Birkenhead United football club.

Finite Group Managing Director Tracy Thomson credits Newick for his strong track record of success; "Dave’s considerable experience made him the outstanding candidate of choice for the role and a very welcome addition to our Australia New Zealand senior leadership team".

"New Zealand has one of the most advanced and evolving technology sectors in the world. Since Finite’s arrival in Auckland three years ago we’ve been humbled by the warm welcome from clients and candidates alike; they’ve embraced our suite of market-leading services. Some of our largest clients are New Zealand based, and we recognise that having Dave on board will further strengthen our position within the region as we move towards the next chapter of success."