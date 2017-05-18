Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

South Island wool prices strengthen

Thursday, 18 May, 2017

New Zealand Wool Services International Limited’s C.E.O, Mr John Dawson reports that a wider range of better styled wools and a renewed interest from some sectors this week saw the market well supported. Of the 7,600 bales on offer, 81 percent sold with some growers holding out for better levels.

The weighted indicator for the main trading currencies compared to last week was up 1 percent. Compared to last week’s less stylish North Island selection: Fine crossbred fleece were nominally 1 percent dearer with shears increasing 2 to 3 percent. Good and poor colour coarse crossbred fleece were firm with average styles increasing 2 to 4%.

Longer coarse shears were 1 to 3 percent dearer with shorter shears 2 to 4 percent stronger.

Fine first lambs ranged from 3 to 5 percent dearer with coarser lambs showing good support increasing by 4 to 6%.

Next sale on 25th May comprises approximately 7,300 bales from the North Island.

