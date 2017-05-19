How businesses thrive with a purpose beyond profit

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 12:07

International leaders in disruption, change and innovation will gather for a forum to discuss how businesses thrive with a social purpose beyond profit.

The paradox of modern business is that most successful organisations are not single-mindedly profit-

focused. They also invest in people and the community, and as a result, discover not only a competitive advantage but a social purpose.

Purpose Beyond Profit is the theme of this year’s Business Forum 2017, facilitated by Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ).

Jeana Abbott, CA ANZ’s Head of Education, said "this is a platform for discussion on how purpose creates best business practice, drives employee engagement and results in better organisational performance."

"Purpose is now regarded as the next big disruptor. Instilling an organisation with purpose is the most powerful tool for influential leaders.

"Business Forum 2017 will look at how the principle of Purpose Beyond Profit can be applied across three levels to create thriving businesses, flourishing communities and prosperous nations."

Leading the discussion will be Business Forum 2017’s international keynote speakers - Ricardo Semler, President of Semco and catalyst for employee empowered leadership. "Growth and profit are a product of how people work together", Semler said.

Ricardo will be joined by Walter Robb, who championed the principle of Purpose Beyond Profit as Co-CEO of Whole Foods. "I think purpose is the ultimate why question. Both for an individual and a company It gets to the heart of why you’re even here", Robb said.

A range of other experts will also speak at the forum including Gus Balbontin, who took Lonely Planet from print into the digital-age as Chief Technology Officer.

"Kodak sold film and they missed Instagram. They should have come up with Instagram. Kodak’s aim should have been to capture life and share life, not sell film", said Balbontin.

Abigail Forsyth will also deliver her insights, after founding KeepCup, Australia’s leading reusable barista standard coffee cup which aims to kick start the demise of the disposable.

Hundreds are expected to attend the two-day forum which will be held in Sydney on June 5th and 6th, and in Auckland on June 8th and 9th.

Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand represents 119,000 financial professionals.