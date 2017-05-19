Property heavyweights join the New Zealand Green Building Council

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 12:33

The New Zealand Green Building Council is pleased to welcome Auckland Airport, Housing NZ, Tamaki Regeneration Company, Watercare and RCP as its newest members.

"At Auckland Airport we are interested in providing quality buildings that are fit for the future and meet the needs of all the people that use those facilities, whether they are tenants, business partners, travellers or visitors. It is particularly important that these buildings minimise their impact on our environment and maximise the opportunity for new and innovative ways to address the use of energy and resources.

We are pleased to be joining the NZ Green Building Council and look forward to working with them to improve the built environment of New Zealand." Adrian Littlewood, Chief Executive, Auckland Airport

"Housing New Zealand is driving hard at providing warmer, healthier homes for New Zealanders. This aligns with the NZGBC vision of better quality homes. We are delighted to be joining NZGBC as members." Andrew McKenzie, Housing New ZealandAndrew Eagles, CEO of NZGBC "The demand for sustainable, well-performing buildings and homes has become mainstream. These organisations are further proof of the New Zealand property sector’s increased uptake and buy-in of green initiatives and we are we’re excited to have them on board."

Homestar registrations have grown 10 fold in the last 18 months. Uptake of Green Star is strong with 134 certifications to date covering over 838,743sqm of floor space. NABERSNZ, the tool to evaluate the energy efficiency of commercial offices, has doubled over the last year alone.