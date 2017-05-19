MSD Deputy Chief Executive steps aside from duties

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 12:55

Ministry of Social Development Chief Executive, Brendan Boyle today announced that Murray Edridge will be stepping aside from his current duties as acting Deputy Chief Executive in the organisation.

"Murray is an experienced senior leader within the Public Sector and has integrity and significant skills. Following a report into some of the actions of the Community Investment business group, covered by the investigation into the security and privacy issues relating to the collection of individual client level data, Murray has advised me that he will take responsibility for the actions of his team at the time, despite having no direct involvement in those actions.

"In taking this course of action I commend Murray for demonstrating the integrity and leadership that we have come to know him for.

"Over his five years in senior leadership at MSD, he has demonstrated strong commitment and professionalism and has led significant changes in how we support our most vulnerable New Zealanders."

"As well as his roles of Deputy Chief Executive Community Investment and Deputy Chief Executive Child, Youth and Family, Murray also helped with the transition to the Ministry for Vulnerable Children Oranga Tamariki, and more recently as acting Deputy Chief Executive Corporate Solutions."