Regional Managers Rural, Fire and Emergency NZ appointed

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 13:06

Kevin O’Connor, National Rural Manager (designate), Fire and Emergency New Zealand is pleased to announce appointments to the five Regional Manager Rural positions for the new organisation, Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

"All five appointments have considerable rural fire experience and will make an excellent contribution to how we integrate 40 urban and rural fire authorities into Fire and Emergency New Zealand."

The five Regional Manager Rural positions are new roles for Fire and Emergency New Zealand. The Regional Managers Rural will work alongside the Fire Region Managers (urban) to ensure consistency of our fire response while we work towards a full integration over the next 2-3 years. The Regional Managers Rural will report to the National Manager Rural, and be responsible for the same Regions that are currently used in the New Zealand Fire Service. Principal Rural Fire Officers will report to the Regional Managers Rural.

"These appointments are an exciting milestone for how Fire and Emergency New Zealand will effectively bring together urban and rural fire authorities, and ensure our communities continue to receive the same excellent service with no disruption to our day-to-day operations," said Kevin O’Connor.