Contract awarded for Palmer Pl Stormwater Pump Station Project

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 13:33

Clutha District Council has awarded the construction contract for the Palmer Place Stormwater Pump Station to Clearwater Civil Ltd for a price of $235,309.

Three tenders were received ranging from $235,309 to $317,626.

The project involves the installation of a stormwater pump station at the end of Palmer Place, Taieri Mouth.

The pump station site is next to the existing drain at the head of the cul-de-sac.

The water will be pumped to a dispersal field located on top of the sand dunes to the east of Palmer Place.

Construction will be starting by the end of next week and is programmed to be completed by mid-August.

Palmer Place has had a number of flooding events over the years and this project will drain the surrounding groundwater to provide capacity for such events.

This will reduce the frequency of flooding the locals have experienced over the years.

The improved pump station has been designed to cope with moderate flooding, but in extreme weather conditions there may still be some flooding, however, the pump system will clear the water more quickly to avoid the prolonged ponding that has occurred in the past.