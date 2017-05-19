PSA acknowledges Murray Edridge's resignation

|
The PSA acknowledges Murray Edridge’s decision to step aside as acting deputy Chief Executive, Corporate Solutions at the Ministry of Social Development.
"Mr Edridge has taken responsibility for security and privacy issues which arose from the collection of individual client level data," PSA National Secretary Glenn Barclay says.
"The findings of the investigation are worrying, but the responsibility for this goes wider than Mr Edridge and his colleagues.
"Murray Jack, who led the investigation, makes it clear MSD was required to implement policy in an unworkable timeframe - and the security issues were a direct consequence of this.
"At a time of major organisational change, putting pressure on agencies to implement complex IT projects is unfair and unwise.
"We are very concerned about the pressure the government can bring to bear on ministries when their pet policies are at stake.
"Security of client data must be paramount at all times.
"Other ministries must ensure the government does not place similar unworkable timeframes on public servants."
