Kaynemaile wins at NYCxDesign Awards

Sunday, 21 May, 2017 - 18:27

New Zealand company Kaynemaile has won Best Architectural Product at the NYCxDesign Awards announced today.

Kayne Horsham, inventor of Kaynemaile, a revolutionary polycarbonate architectural mesh for building exteriors and interiors, accepted the award at New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

In 2007 Horsham patented an award-winning technology that creates interlocked seamless mesh rings without any joins or gaps. Horsham began experimenting with the mesh while working as an Artistic Director of Creatures, Armor and Weapons at Weta Workshop. He worked closely with director Peter Jackson for four years, fabricating the costumes of the Academy Award-winning The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Kaynemaile is currently exhibiting in the centre of New York’s Times Square with a 4.25 metre high, 40 square metre walk-though "touch and see" installation called #WaveNewYork. The one million interlocking rings forming the installation were created using Kaynemaile’s liquid state manufacturing process at its Petone, Wellington design studio and factory.

"We’re honoured to be in the heart of New York bringing the freedom and joy embodied in our design to over a million New Yorkers and visitors from throughout America and the world in Times Square," says Kayne. "New York and New Zealand are global centres of innovation and leaders in design. The NYCxDesign Award for Best Architectural Product perfectly supports our U.S. market entry."

Kaynemaile reimagines 2000-year-old chainmail and has applied to a variety of architectural structures including large scale building and carpark wraps, shading for rain, wind and sun, airport security screens, hotel ceiling systems, university walkways, office partitions, lighting fixtures, and kinetic art installations. Kaynemaile has been installed worldwide by building owners, developers, transit authorities, corporate headquarters, and shopping centers.

Kaynemaile is made from the same material to manufacture F16 fighter jet cockpits, astronaut helmets, and aircraft windows. Stronger and lighter than glass, Kaynemaile reacts extremely well with lighting, making Times Square an ideal location.

#WaveNewYork has been designed by Kayne Horsham and American artist and MacArthur fellow Ned Kahn, who are also currently working on a dramatic art installation in a high profile location, to be unveiled this summer in New York.

"#WaveNewYork by Kaynemaile is a highly visible and vibrant focus of the Times Square Design Pavilion," says Ilene Shaw, director and curator of NYCxDesign. "The material is beautiful, the installation design is playful and interactive, and the concept has pure innovation at its core. It’s an honor to have Kaynemaile at Design Pavilion 2017."