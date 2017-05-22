New technology partnership to benefit NZ businesses

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 10:01

I am getting in touch regarding an exciting new technology partnership which will make it simpler for New Zealand businesses to move, upgrade or refresh SAP applications into a New Zealand-based SAP certified cloud and onto SAP HANA certified infrastructure.

Dimension Data New Zealand is partnering with REALTECH to deliver better system, application and SAP HANA service management for New Zealand businesses.

This is the first partnership of its type in New Zealand. The pair will offer SAP Certified Hosting with SAP Application and SAP HANA Services and local support, all from within New Zealand.

This partnership has been in the works for a number of years, and was recently cemented after the pair began working with leading Australasian drinks manufacturer Frucor to digitally transform its business. The pair consolidated Frucor’s current IT infrastructure including its datacentre, network and SAP environment and moved it to the Cloud. The result for Frucor was a more nimble environment which also generated considerable cost savings.

This project was a real-world case study of the partnership in action and the benefit of providing clients with a one-stop-shop, fronted by local staff.

Dimension Data and REALTECH will be working together with clients through planning, implementation, application migration and support to ensure a seamless transition and customer experience. Dimension Data will be managing the technical components and Cloud hosting and REALTECH will deliver the application-level management.

