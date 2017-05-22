Evolve increases dividend on strong growth

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 10:35

Evolve Education Group Limited ("Evolve") has delivered a strong result for the year ended 31 March 2017 with revenue of $151.4m (an increase of 10% over the equivalent period last year, of $137.4m) and Profit before interest and income tax of $23.6m.

As at 22 May 2017, the company’s portfolio numbered 120 Early Childhood Education ("ECE") centres. The ECE centres produced revenue of $126.5m (2016, $110.8m) and underlying EBITDA¹ of $31.0m in the year ended 31 March 2017 (2016 $ 27.6m).

"As the Group completed it’s second year of operation it is pleasing to report that some of the benefits of being a scale operator are visible in the financial result. Whilst the business development programme of acquisitions and developments is a key component of the improvement in profit the original portfolio of 84 centres contributed an additional $1.2m of underlying EBITDA¹ through organic growth.", said CEO Alan Wham.

"During the year the Group made good progress in developing its operating model. The Group will shortly operate its portfolio of centres under five brands, a significant reduction from the 64 that it operates today. This will allow a significant improvement in the way that the Group communicates with potential customers. A digital marketing platform will be launched early in FY18."

The company’s first development centre commenced trading midway through the financial year and has performed in line with expectations, building occupancy up to 38% by May. Three more development centres have been contracted and are expected to start trading at various times over the coming 24 months.

Chair Norah Barlow said, "The strategic expansion of the Evolve Group into developing leasehold centres will complement the centre acquisition programme over the coming years and lays a solid platform for sustainable financial growth."

Dividend details

The directors of Evolve have resolved to pay a fully imputed dividend of 2.50 cents per share (compared to 2.38 cents per share for the equivalent period last year), a total of 5.00 cents per share in respect of the 2017 financial year.