Heather Roy wins Women in Governance award

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 11:11

"Utilities Disputes congratulates our Governance Board Chair Heather Roy on winning the 2017 Governance Inspirational Excellence Award," said Commissioner Nanette Moreau.

The award was presented by Women on Boards New Zealand, a division of Governance New Zealand. The awards programme recognises and celebrates innovation, excellence, creativity and commitment to diversity by both organisations and individuals.

In presenting the award, the judges described Heather as "someone who drives strategic change in a collaborative, constructive and inclusive way that is helping other women into leadership roles and thoughtfully challenges male dominated structures to ensure they evolve to be more inclusive of diversity."

"I am honoured to receive this award. I am constantly impressed by the number of inspiring women involved in governance and the calibre of their achievements. Diversity of thought is crucial around a board table and women in governance play an important role in contributing to this," said Heather Roy.

"As a nation, we are well represented by individual women improving our governance capability," says Women on Boards Chief Executive, Linda Noble. "Each year, Women in Governance awards provide the perfect opportunity to acknowledge those organisations and women who are gender diversity champions."

Heather is Independent Chair of Utilities Disputes Ltd, the Advertising Standards Authority and Medicines New Zealand. She is a former Minister of Consumer Affairs and Member of Parliament, a retired Captain in the New Zealand Army, and director of Torquepoint Ltd and 2 Black Swans Ltd.