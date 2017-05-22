New state-of-the-art delivery hub at Christchurch Airport

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 12:24

New Zealand Post’s newest facility, the Southern Operations Centre at Christchurch Airport’s Dakota Park, opens today. The purpose-built building will serve as an overnight courier, parcels, processing and distribution hub for the South Island.

New Zealand Post Regional Service Delivery Manager John Roche says Christchurch is very important in the nationwide courier and mail network.

"Bringing our operations together at one site in Christchurch is a significant investment for NZ Post’s overnight courier and parcel distribution network. In total, we’ve invested $8 million in the new facility", said John Roche.

The Centre will house courier, road and air freight operations, and new automated parcel sorting facilities. It will be the base for around 170 staff.

John Roche said the airport location of the building and the investment in new technology will result in a more efficient operation and better services for customers.

"It will enable us to increase processing speed and accuracy of tracked items and have in-flight redirections to automatically intercept and retrieve identified parcels.

"The new parcel sorting technology will be able to process up to 6,000 parcels per hour, which is four times faster than now. The building will also support 14 air movements and 46 road line haul movements in a 24-hour period."

Christchurch Airport’s Property Portfolio Manager John Raso says the airport company is excited to see the new operations hub open.

"The new Southern Operations Centre has an ideal location to link in to Christchurch Airport’s airfield and roading network. We are proud to have worked with New Zealand Post on this cutting-edge project," he says.

New Zealand Post Group’s lease with Christchurch International Airport Limited for the new 14,600 m2 building runs to 2026, with options to extend.