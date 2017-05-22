Interim CEO appointed to Palmerston North City Council

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 13:16

An experienced company director and management consultant, David Wright has been appointed Interim Chief Executive at the Palmerston North City Council.

The Council is in the final stages of appointing a permanent replacement for outgoing Chief Executive Paddy Clifford and expect to make an announcement, including a start date, in the next few weeks. "We’re very pleased Mr. Wright is able to step in as our Interim Chief Executive," says Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith. "Mr. Wright has significant leadership experience both in New Zealand and overseas. He is well placed to guide the Council through the transition period."

He is a Director of Wellington Water Limited and WEL Networks Limited and the Independent Chair of Air Rescue Group which represents 11 Emergency Rescue Helicopter Community Trusts and three private operators in New Zealand.

Mr Wright is currently the Interim Chairman of the Solomon Islands Airports Corporation and the former Chair of Australian based West Coast Energy Pty Limited. He has served as interim Chief Executive of State Owned Enterprise AsureQuality and the Aviation Security Service.

Mr Wright says he is looking forward to the interim role at the Palmerston North City Council.

"I am very pleased to be leading the team at Palmerston North City Council. I know Council staff are very committed to the community they serve and I plan to support their efforts and help guide the organisation through the transition to a new CEO."

Mr. Wright will start work in Palmerston North tomorrow and his first week will include briefings by Mr. Clifford and Council.

Mr Clifford is retiring at the end of the month following a decade of service to the city. "Paddy is hugely passionate about Palmerston North and its people and has made a significant contribution through his leadership, leaving the Council and the city in much better shape than when he arrived," says Mayor Smith.

"On behalf of the Council I wish him, his wife Maureen, and his family all the very best for the future."