The Sir Ray Avery Business Innovation Breakfast Series

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 14:35

New Zealand has a long history of innovation from Rutherford to the Hamilton jet boat. But how do we compete in an increasingly disruptive world and move beyond the export of physical goods from our remote location to the commercialisation and export of "creative ideas"?

How do we convert our intelligence into innovation in a way that benefits New Zealand rather than just handing over the keys to foreign investors and companies?

Join acclaimed scientist and entrepreneur, Sir Ray Avery and Neuroscientist, Dr Kerry Spackman for breakfast.

"This will not only change the way you think about innovation but change the way you think," said Sir Ray.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with entrepreneurs, business leaders and investors over breakfast. Plus have the opportunity to win two tickets to San Francisco, Silicon Valley flying American Airlines and meet with tech companies of their choice facilitated by Claudia Batten, Regional Director North America, NZTE.

Book tickets at: www.iticket.co.nz/events/2017/jun/breakfast-innovation-series