CEDA Chief Executive appointment

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 10:02

Central Economic Development Agency, CEDA, has appointed Linda Stewart as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Ms Stewart has been in the role of Acting Chief Executive for several months and was appointed by the CEDA Board on Friday 19 May.

CEDA chairman Malcolm Bailey and the Board is delighted to appoint Ms Stewart.

"Linda proved herself to be the best candidate for the job in a contested employment search," says Mr Bailey. "She will lead the CEDA team well and continue the great work they have been doing."

Last year, Ms Stewart took on the role of Business Development Manager at CEDA. Her portfolio includes business development, business innovation, project and stakeholder management - a recruitment process for a new Business Development Manager will now begin.

Ms Stewart has called Palmerston North home for over a decade.

"Our region is both beautiful and diverse," she says. "Our competitive advantages include our research, innovation, and education facilities. We have a high-quality, productive agrifood sector, while our central location ensures we are the heart of logistics, education and health for the central and lower North Island. And, we are home for much of New Zealand’s Defence Force personnel."

"My husband and I choose to live in Palmerston North because it provides a city lifestyle and easy access to the great outdoors - I participate in triathlons, and I love horses. We have a fantastic network of friends here."

Ms Stewart has a BSc Hons Sports Science from Coventry University in the United Kingdom. Her previous roles include Portfolio Manager and National Business Manager at Primary ITO, and Manager and acting Chief Executive at AgriOne, a joint venture company owned 50:50 by Lincoln and Massey Universities.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith has welcomed Linda's appointment.

"Her tenure as acting Chief Executive Officer has proven that she has the right skills to lead business development, visitor activities and major events for our city and region."

"I am thrilled with the record turnout at the Sort It Career Expo and the professional manner in which NZ Agrifood Investment week was run - it is a testament to Linda's leadership abilities."

Manawatu District Mayor Helen Worboys says Ms Stewart has, in her short time at the helm of CEDA, created strong relationships with key leaders throughout the district and city.

"Linda stepped up to the role of acting Chief Executive Officer and has brought a fresh and engaging approach to growing our economy.

"I am very pleased to see planning is now underway on the opportunities and weaknesses identified in CEDA's foundation research project. I look forward to working with Linda and the rest of the team at CEDA to make a difference in our towns and the city."

Media invitation:

Please join the CEDA Board and Staff to mark the appointment of Linda Stewart as Chief Executive

Wednesday 24 May 2017 at CEDA

4.30pm for a 5:00pm start

Drinks and nibbles provided

RSVP: admin@ceda.nz