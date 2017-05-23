Henderson Far East Income Limited net asset value details

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 09:40

As at close of business on 19th May 2017, the unaudited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the AIC formula (including current financial year revenue items) was 350.5p. As the Company's shares are now ex-dividend, the dividend has been deducted from the net asset value.

As at close of business on 19th May 2017, the unaudited net asset value per share (excluding current financial year revenue items) was 349.9p.