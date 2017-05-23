Henderson Investment Funds Limited net asset value

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 09:40

As at close of business on 19 May 2017, the unaudited net asset value per share calculated in accordance with the AIC formula (including current financial year revenue items and excluding shares held in treasury) was 813.6p and the net asset value per share with debt marked at fair value was 809.6p. As the Company’s shares are now ex-dividend, the dividend has been deducted from the net asset value.

As at close of business on 19 May 2017, the unaudited net asset value per share (excluding current financial year revenue items and shares held in treasury) was 806.0p and the net asset value per share with debt marked at fair value was 802.0p.

The Company’s debenture is fair valued daily, based on its market value, while loan notes and short term borrowings are valued at par.