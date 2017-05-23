Net asset value as at 19 May 2017

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 09:40

As at close of business on 19 May 2017, the unaudited net asset value per share calculated in accordance with the AIC formula (including current financial year revenue items) was 431.2p and the net asset value per share with debt marked at fair value was 425.6p. As the Company’s shares are now ex-dividend, the dividend has been deducted from the net asset value.

As at close of business on 19 May 2017, the unaudited net asset value per share (excluding current financial year revenue items) was 428.6p and the net asset value per share with debt marked at fair value was 423.0p.