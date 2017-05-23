Emirates adds second daily A380 to Birmingham

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 11:21

Emirates will be introducing a second daily A380 service between Dubai and Birmingham this year, beginning October 29, with New Zealand travellers then able to travel all the way in each direction on A380 aircraft.

Flight EK39/40 between Dubai and Birmingham, currently operated by a Boeing 777, will now be flown by the highly popular Emirates A380, adding to the daily A380 already operating on the route.

Following the suspension of one of its flights to Birmingham, Emirates has decided to operate the new A380. This means that from October, the airline will operate a twice-daily, all-A380 service to the Midlands.

Emirates’ decision to use a double-daily A380 service was in part driven by huge demand from passengers to travel on the flagship aircraft. Since the first A380 service from Dubai to Birmingham in March 2016, more than 300,000 passengers have already flown on the aircraft between the two cities.

And with Emirates offering A380 services to a number of key destinations in the East such as Auckland, Christchurch, Bangkok, Beijing, Perth, Singapore and Sydney, passengers travelling beyond Dubai have an increased opportunity to fly on the double-decker aircraft on both northbound and southbound legs of their journey, experiencing all the extra benefits that it offers.

From July this year, Emirates will also provide an all-A380 service between Dubai and Beijing and Shanghai, replacing the current Boeing 777-300ER on its second daily service.

Emirates started flying to Birmingham on December 18, 2000 as a daily service to Dubai, operated by a 278-seat Airbus A330. Since then, Emirates has carried over 5.2 million passengers between Dubai and Birmingham. An important segment on this route are the international students who travel to Birmingham every year to attend its prestigious schools and universities.

A city to discover:

Birmingham is packed with cultural attractions, from historic sites such as the Grade I listed Jacobean mansion Aston Hall, to Villa Park - home of Aston Villa Football Club, and Cadbury World. Travellers can also enjoy the world-class acoustics of Symphony Hall and the Birmingham Royal Ballet at the Hippodrome Theatre. It also has acres of green spaces and miles of rejuvenated canals leading to the stunning new Library of Birmingham and the modernist structure of the Selfridges building at the iconic Bullring shopping centre. In fact, Birmingham is known for its world-class shopping, with an eclectic retail scene that ranges from the renowned Jewellery Quarter to its exclusive mall, The Mailbox. Another point of interest are medieval villages spread across the rolling hills of the Cotswolds.

Birmingham is also a great foodie destination with a diverse dining scene that reflects the city’s cosmopolitan population; there’s everything from Michelin-starred restaurants to a vibrant street-food culture.

Connectivity to cities across the UK:

Emirates’ codeshare agreement with Flybe enables passengers to seamlessly connect to cities such as Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey and Newquay. All codeshare flights operated by Flybe connect with Emirates flights from Dubai to Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham.

The best airline in the world:

This year, Emirates was recognised as the ‘Best Airline in the World’ at the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for airlines. The award was based on thousands of reviews Emirates received from the TripAdvisor community over the past 12 months. Emirates was the most positively reviewed airline in the industry over that period of time.

Passengers travelling in Business Class also enjoy access to a dedicated lounge at Birmingham Airport as well as Emirates’ convenient Chauffeur-drive service to and from the airport within a 70 mile radius.