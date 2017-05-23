Healtheries voted one of NZ's most trusted brands

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 13:06

Healtheries has been named one of New Zealand’s most trusted brands - for the eleventh time.

The company has been voted the most trusted vitamins and supplements brand in the 2017 Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands survey.

The Reader’s Digest survey polled 1,400 New Zealanders on what brands they trusted the most across different categories.

Topping the vitamins and supplements category for the eleventh time is an honour, says Healtheries Supplement Marketing Manager Rachel McKendry.

"We are grateful to New Zealanders for holding Healtheries in such high regard," says Rachel. "It is important to maintain a balanced lifestyle and we consider it a great privilege that Kiwis trust our vitamins and supplements when it comes to their wellbeing. We are committed to producing high-quality products for Kiwis at every age and stage in life."

Healtheries was also voted one of New Zealand’s trusted brands in the Fruit and Herbal category receiving a Highly Commended award.

Healtheries has been taking care of Kiwis for over 110 years. For so many New Zealand families, Healtheries is a part of maintaining every day health and nutrition. From vitamins to tea, KidsCare Snacks, baking and milk products, there is something for the whole family.

Healtheries is the market-leading supplement brand and is available in supermarkets nationwide. The most popular supplements include vitamin C, multivitamins, magnesium, fish oil and the KidsCare range.